After an eventful season Chelsea fans were once again able to enjoy the sweet taste of success. Having already won the Champions League and Cup Winners' Cup, Chelsea's Europa League glory this season made them the first English side to join the elite band of clubs who have completed the European treble. Throughout the season Chelsea contested 8 different trophies and played in a record-breaking number of matches (69!). Memorable results included reaching the semi-finals in both the FA Cup and League Cup, as well as clinching an automatic Champions League spot following a tense battle for 3rd place between three London rivals. The 2012/13 season also saw Frank Lampard rewrite club history yet again by surpassing Bobby Tambling and becoming the all-time leading goalscorer with 203 goals; a record that will likely stand for many years to come.