38 games, 30 wins. Record-breaking Chelsea are the kings of English football once again, Premier League champions for a fifth time. Masterminded by an Italian genius Antonio Conte, who wore his heart on his sleeve, kicking every ball, making every tackle and celebrating every goal, the Blues have been reshaped into a formidable force once again. And the Bridge waved goodbye to a legend. John Terry's emotional farewell brought the curtain down on a fantastic career and an incredible season.