Chelsea have developed that winning habit of ending the season in glory. The Blues' eighth FA Cup triumph arrived in a campaign which once again delivered excitement in abundance. There was class, craft and commitment throughout Antonio Conte's side. From the wizardry of Eden Hazard to the non-stop dynamic displays of N'Golo Kante and the all-action performances from Marcos Alonso, which earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year, there was rarely opportunity to take breath. Established stars Thibaut Courtois, Willian and Cesc Fabregas lined up alongside new boys Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, as Chelsea approached a new era. There was drama from start to finish, in a season full of unforgettable moments that began and ended in Wembley, with victory over Manchester United confirming a fourth major honour in four years.