Not Available

Once more Chelsea finished the season in triumph as they turned Baku blue. The euphoric Europa League victory over Arsenal ensured a 10th major trophy in 10 years. No English side has enjoyed more success in the last decade. It crowned a campaign that witnessed the Blues return to Premier League prominence as they delivered some stunning displays. Maurizio Sarri's side when all the way to Wembley, beating Liverpool and Tottenham before penalties cruelly denied them in the Carabao Cup Final against Manchester City. Cesar Azpilicueta proved the inspirational on-pitch leader of a team that combined the quality and experience of World Cup winners N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud with the exciting young talents of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. As ever, Eden Hazard was at his beguiling, brilliant best, reaching a century of goals for the Club.