Chelsea FC - Season Review 2020/21

'Making history, not reliving it.' That has been the mantra by which those at Stamford Bridge have lived and died since Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003. And with the transfer ban now a distant memory, the club are making up for lost time by bringing in the cream of world footballing talent, including the outstanding Timo Werner and Kai Havertz from the Bundesliga, Hakim Ziyech from the Eredivisie, as well as defensive reinforcements in Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Mixed with the exciting young players that broke into the first team 12 months ago, expectations will be high that Chelsea can challenge on all fronts in the 2020/21 season.