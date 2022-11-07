Chelsia My Love

Not Available

For many years, Mr. Lee has been keeping a secret from his wife and two daughters that his elder daughter, Chelsia, is having some serious heart disease. Only his good friend, Dr. Fong, who made the diagnosis knows about it. Chelsia meets Ma, an overseas Chinese, at her secondary school graduation ball and gradually they fall in love with each other. Doctor Ma's son Chileung, who grows up with Lee's daughters, is fond of Chelsia while the younger daughter Chelwin loves him. However, neither of their affection is returned.