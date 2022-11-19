Chemerical Redefining Clean for a New Generation

Not Available

'Chemerical' explores the life cycle of everyday household cleaners and hygiene products to prove that, thanks to our clean obsession, we are drowning in a sea of toxicity. An average North American family try to turn a new leaf by creating and living in a toxic free home. Chemerical tackles the 'toxic debate' in a truly informative and entertaining way, not only by raising awareness, but more importantly, by providing simple solutions. Sparking awareness through an interesting and inspiring dialogue of an issue that affects the lives of everyone, Chemerical will seek to catalyze a change in behavior. Focusing on the lives and foibles of a family that subsists on a chemical dependent lifestyle, and bit-by-bit revealing its impact and scope on their own well-being and that of their fellow humans, the film will relate and share their story as a basis for connecting the dots between our consumer choices and community concerns.