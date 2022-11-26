Chemistry Vol 2

Not Available

Director Tristan Taormino takes eight new porn stars to a secluded house for 36 hours . Each is strong-willed, each is unique, and the only thing they have in common is that they work in adult films. As they get to know each other, what happens is completely up to them; they make the decisions. They know in advance who they'll have sex with, but when, where, and how is totally their call. The action is fast and spontaneous, the hook-ups explosive. In between sex scenes, castmates go into a pirvate "confessional", where they speak openly and honestly about being in porn, relationships, fantasies, and their fellow castmates. Some revelations are deeplu personal, others unexpectedly provactive. And the "Perv Cam" is always available for any cast member to shoot anything he or she wants, no mater how intimate. Chemistry 2...the experiment continues.