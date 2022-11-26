Chemistry Vol 3

Not Available

Director Tristan Taormino takes six porn stars to a secluded house for 36 hours. Each has a strong, unique personality; their only common bond being the adult industry. As they get to know each other, the erotic encounters unfold as they would naturally: the performers decide the who, what, when and where. There is no script and no schedule; the sex is completely spontaneous. In between the scenes, cast mates go into a private "confessional," where they speak openly and honestly about working in the adult industry, their relationships, their fantasies... and dish the dirt on their fellow cast mates. Some revelations are deeply personal, others unexpectedly provocative. What's always provocative is the "Perv Cam," which the actors use on each other to shoot absolutely anything - like each other's scenes, spontaneous encounters, and intimate moments behind the scenes