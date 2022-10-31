Chen Muo De Fu Chou

Not Available

Deaf collar worker Tyler (Christian Kang Bachini) has a life no one would ever want. Orphan from the birth, he has been spending his youth in Shanghai under the custody of his uncle Ben (Jean-Charles Soirat), working in his import-export company since he was old enough to lift boxes. Only two things keep Tyler going and give him hope for the future. His greatest passion, Chinese martial arts and the dream of being, one day, able to open his own martial arts school, and a beautiful girl next door and best friend Christina (Dido Yi), who he is secretly in love with. When a gangster clan start making claims over his uncle business and threaten to hurt Christina, Tyler must unleash his inner fury and fight at risk of his life in order to protect the one he loves.