Chinese comedy "Chen Xiang half past six words" tells the story of science and technology entrepreneurial company CEO Li Wanchuan tongue-like, relying on their own eloquent made a lot of the original did not engage in the first business, but also witty Discourage the guests who want to find trouble. But also rely on their own eloquence, Li Daguang humiliated want to pursue their former girlfriend by the small East. In the rise of life when the green onions suddenly received an eccentric bell, the clock when he was talking to go backwards.