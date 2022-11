Not Available

Chennakesva Reddy (Telugu: చెన్నకేశవ రెడ్డి) is a 2002 Tollywood Faction Film, directed by V.V. Vinayak, released on 25 September 2002. The movie stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in double role father-son characther, while Shriya Saran and Tabu play the female lead.