Cheoleobtneun anaewa paramanjanhan nampyeon geurigo taekwon sonyeo

Eun-hee is an extravagant and selfish woman who lives a life of luxury. She constantly swears, acts extremely careless, and is unashamedly tactless. Yet she somehow manages to be loved by both her husband, Doo-chan, and Keum-sook, a childhood female friend. However, what Doo-chan doesn't know is that Eun-hee and Keum-sook are secretly involved in a love affair. As Keum-sook continues to grow jealous with the two women. All three then enter the twists of love, betrayal, and revenge as they will all go to the extreme to get what they want.