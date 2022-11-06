Not Available

Beautiful but poor Bo-Ok is sold to Man-Seok who treats her as on a sexual partner. As his three sisters maltreat her as well, lonely Bo-Ok endures all odds and difficulties with relying emotionally on innocent and honest servant Cheon-Dong. But Man-Seok misunderstands them and kills Cheon-Dong. As he tries to kill even Bo-Ok, Cheon-Dong's hatred spirit appears to save her and sends Man-Seok's three sisters to hell where they experience sufferings and regret their faults. After he watches Bo-Ok's happiness, Cheon-Dong's spirit disappears to heaven.