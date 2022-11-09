Not Available

Cheong-ah

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

For her disabled father and to protect her family which is on the verge of breaking up, high school teen Cheong-ah maintains life by working at a gas station. The owner of the gas station Dong-pal pretends to comfort her, but in the end his desires overwhelm him and uses money to take away her virginity. Dong-pal starts obssessing with her in the name of love and from then onwards, Cheong-ah abandons herself and throws her physical self out there. Then one day, San-hae, the owner of a medium-sized business who parted with his family and lived a lonely life, sees Cheong-ah sitting under a lamp post with a blue rose in her hands. A strange emotion sweeps over him...

Cast

