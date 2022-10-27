Cheonmasingeom

Not Available

Lee Ryong and Mrs. Byeon meets a boy when they come back from a prayer for a hundred days to get a son. They name the boy Jeong-Nam and put him under an old monk to practice martial art. As he finishes mastering martial art, Jeong-Nam saves a girl on his way from the mountain and names her Ri-Ok who comes home with him. As the devil king of Chil Bo Mountain finds one of his follower is assaulted by Jeong-Nam, he kidnaps Lee Ryong couple. Then Jeong-Nam starts to Chil Bo mountain to save his parents. He defeats the devil king with his long trained martial art and help of Ri-Ok in spite of dangerous adventures and finally saves his parents.