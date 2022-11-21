Cheonnyeonbaekrang

Not Available

In the last years of Koryo, there lived a family of hunters deep in the forest. Chang-su is head of the family. He lives with his brothers Man-su and Jong-su, who are past the age of marriage, his wife Sam-ok, his son Bok, and his daughter Sun-ie. When the three brothers go hunting, Mt. Baek-rang bandits kidnap Sam-ok and carry her away. The bandits demand the skin of thousand-year-old wolf living in Mt. Baek-rang in exchange for Sam-ok. Chang-su catches the thousand-year-old wolf and gives it to the bandits. But the moment Chang-su and Sam-ok are reunited, Chang-su mistakes her for the wolf and kills her accidentally. Chang-su and his brothers fall into despair. Man-su coincidentally meets Jin-jin, the granddaughter of Old Man Hwang and they get married. However, Jin-jin is actually a female wolf who has come for revenge. She kills Man-su and Jong-su. As she approaches Sun-ie, she shoots an arrow and…