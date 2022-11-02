Cheppave Chirugalee

Not Available

Venu is a receptionist at a lowly beachside hotel in Vizag. He has a beautiful neighbor Nirmala. Her father's financial status is in bad shape and Venu helps them monetarily and morally. In the process Nirmala falls in love with Venu and Nirmala's family approves their relationship. Later on a well-off guy, Ramji, starts helping Nirmala and family out with luxurious items and better living conditions. Nirmala's father falling for this windfall, forces Nirmala to accept Ramji's marriage proposal by dumping Venu.