Not Available

Ramachandran (Mohanlal) got a job as an English lecturer in T. K. P. Memorial College, only to find that the college is full of drugs and politics, led by young Ranjith Mathews (Ganesh), son of an M.P. (Prathapachandran). Ramachandran has helped the students, including a geek who was beaten by Ranjith's gang.