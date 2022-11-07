Not Available

Cheppu Kilukkunna Changathi

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Nandakumaran (Mukesh) comes back to his village, lies and tells everyone he is rich and works as a manager at a big company in the city to stop any proposals for the girl he loves. But problems happen when his friend Krishnankutty (Jagadish) comes to visit him and the girl he loves gets a job at his same city which leads to hilarious situations.

Cast

JagadishKrishnankutty
Saranya PonvannanManikutty
MamukkoyaKhadir
K.P.A.C. LalithaKalyanikuttyamma
Krishnan Kutty NairRaman Pillai
Oduvil UnnikrishnanNishkalankan Pillai

