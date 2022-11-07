Cheppu Kilukkunna Changathi

Nandakumaran (Mukesh) comes back to his village, lies and tells everyone he is rich and works as a manager at a big company in the city to stop any proposals for the girl he loves. But problems happen when his friend Krishnankutty (Jagadish) comes to visit him and the girl he loves gets a job at his same city which leads to hilarious situations.
|Jagadish
|Krishnankutty
|Saranya Ponvannan
|Manikutty
|Mamukkoya
|Khadir
|K.P.A.C. Lalitha
|Kalyanikuttyamma
|Krishnan Kutty Nair
|Raman Pillai
|Oduvil Unnikrishnan
|Nishkalankan Pillai
