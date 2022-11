Not Available

Live in Concert is the second live music video title by singer and actress Cher. Released by HBO in 1999, it contained footage from Cher's Do You Believe? Tour specials filmed at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada in 1999. It featured tracks from Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves album to Believe album, alongside various covers. She has 7 costume changes by stylist Bob Mackie.