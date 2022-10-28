The story is about a girl name Nasrin who got herself into a tragic car accident. Her face is ruined. Her mother discovers an antique mirror. The mirror is not an ordinary mirror, a spirit trapped inside it makes the mirror able to reflect what Nasrin wants to see. Nasrin becomes obsessed with the mirror. On a quest to regain her past beauty, Nasrin submits herself to the mirror spirit by satisfying the mirror’s need for blood and revenge.
|Natasha Hudson
|Nasrin
|Khatijah Tan
|Mak Siti
|Farid Kamil
|Yusof
|Maimon Mutalib
|Mak Ngah
|M.Rajoli
|Pak Ungku
|Fauziah Nawi
|Mak Lang
