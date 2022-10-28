Not Available

Chermin

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The story is about a girl name Nasrin who got herself into a tragic car accident. Her face is ruined. Her mother discovers an antique mirror. The mirror is not an ordinary mirror, a spirit trapped inside it makes the mirror able to reflect what Nasrin wants to see. Nasrin becomes obsessed with the mirror. On a quest to regain her past beauty, Nasrin submits herself to the mirror spirit by satisfying the mirror’s need for blood and revenge.

Cast

Natasha HudsonNasrin
Khatijah TanMak Siti
Farid KamilYusof
Maimon MutalibMak Ngah
M.RajoliPak Ungku
Fauziah NawiMak Lang

View Full Cast >

Images