The story is about a girl name Nasrin who got herself into a tragic car accident. Her face is ruined. Her mother discovers an antique mirror. The mirror is not an ordinary mirror, a spirit trapped inside it makes the mirror able to reflect what Nasrin wants to see. Nasrin becomes obsessed with the mirror. On a quest to regain her past beauty, Nasrin submits herself to the mirror spirit by satisfying the mirror’s need for blood and revenge.