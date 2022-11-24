Chernobyl: Zona otchuzhdeniya

Not Available

In the anomalous zone of Chernobyl, under the protective sarcophagus of the fourth power unit, the Global Kintek Corporation is carrying out illegal construction. A special interstate commission is trying to prevent these plans, but right during a press conference, a group of unknown terrorists attack its leader. And none other than Pasha leads them - he once successfully fought with the Zone, but it seems that now the Zone itself has captured it. His four friends - Ana, Lyokha, Nastya and Gaucher - have no choice but to jump back into the old Volga and go to Pripyat to try to save Pasha and prevent a global catastrophe.