Not Available

In 1913, 17-year-old Dafu travels from China to Japan to study. Japan is on the rise, a nation of proud people. China, on the other hand, is in turmoil. Dafu takes his demanding courses and racial discrimination in stride, but he finds his nascent manhood difficult to handle. In a hot-springs spa, he meets Lung Erh, his dream girl, but she soon disappears. Chow Yun-Fat stars.