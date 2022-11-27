Cherry Grove Stories

Not Available

Even before Stonewall, Cherry Grove and its beach houses on Fire Island were a haven for generations of gay men, lesbians and drag queens. Rare archive footage shows swishy young men in demi-drag, amateur theatricals and a host of drag queens. At a time when it was illegal in the USA for bars to serve homosexuals, there were wild parties, late night outdoor cruising, and hordes of beautiful young men and women out for a good time. This sexually liberated paradise shaped the modern gay community. Though it suffered the effects of the AIDS epidemic early on, the spirit of Cherry Grove continues to exert its magic up to the present day.