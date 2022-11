Not Available

The story of Dorothy from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Alice of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Peter Pan's Wendy, who meet in boarding school for troubled young ladies. They each believe they’ve traveled to a fantastical world but no one else does. When their world-hopping sees Captain Hook and the Wicked Witch of the West team up to combine their magical villainy, the trio must band together to thwart them.