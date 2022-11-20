Chet Baker Trio - Sweden

Not Available

This long unavailable performance in Sweden by Chet Baker in his late period presents the trumpeter in a very relaxed mood, playing at a television studio and pakced only by piano and bass (no drums!). Chet performs most of the tunes comfortably seated on a sofa, as if he were in his own living room. The program displays a combination of some of his most famous tunes and a couple of lovely standards, such as Bud Powell's "Tempus Fugit" (which Baker had only previously recorded twice before) and his friend Bob Zleff's "Sad Walk". For the last part of the performace, renowned bassist Red Mitchell comes onto the set for a short but insightful interview with Chet Baker. Later, both play a sweet duet version of "My Romance" with Mitchell returing to the first instrument he learned to play: the piano. Recorded at the Sonet Library, Stockholm, Sweden, June 30, 1985.