This is a film that celebrates the moral function of art. Sun Ma Si-tsang, at once a master Cantonese opera actor and a talented comedian, showcases an oft-overlooked style of singing, presenting it as an inspirational force that saves life and betters relationships. He plays the titled character, who doesn't operate a boat and is nowhere near bodies of water, but an artist specialising in the Dragon Boat style of music. Forced to perform on the streets to make a living, he ventures into situations manifesting the many societal problems that plague Hong Kong, inspiring and elevating common folks with his artistry. He stars alongside Leung Sing-por in a classic animation of comedy partnership, generating laughter from the interactions between players of contrasting body types.