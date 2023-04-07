Born in 1745 in the French Caribbean, De Saint-Georges was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. He rose to improbable heights in French society, dazzling as both a violinist and composer, and a champion fencer. An ill-fated love affair with a French noblewoman, and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court led to his untimely downfall.
|Kelvin Harrison Jr.
|Joseph Bologne
|Samara Weaving
|Marie-Josephine
|Lucy Boynton
|Marie Antoinette
|Alex Fitzalan
|Philippe
|Minnie Driver
|La Guimard
|Sian Clifford
|Madame de Genlis
