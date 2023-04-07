2023

Chevalier

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Stephen Williams

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 7th, 2023

Studio

Element Pictures

Born in 1745 in the French Caribbean, De Saint-Georges was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner. He rose to improbable heights in French society, dazzling as both a violinist and composer, and a champion fencer. An ill-fated love affair with a French noblewoman, and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her court led to his untimely downfall.

Cast

Kelvin Harrison Jr.Joseph Bologne
Samara WeavingMarie-Josephine
Lucy BoyntonMarie Antoinette
Alex FitzalanPhilippe
Minnie DriverLa Guimard
Sian CliffordMadame de Genlis

