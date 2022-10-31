Not Available

In Chevelle, Mansfield, Ohio, native Kevin Jerome Everson captures two workhorse GM cars at a moment of drastic transformation. A junkyard crusher puts metal to metal and smashes the cars into tidy rectangular shapes while the life juices and hydraulic fluids drain out of them. The resulting video is partially formalist metaphor and partially the sheer pleasure of seeing stuff get really smashed up. This is one of the projects Everson worked on when he visited the Wexner Center Film/Video Studio program last May. (Description taken from Wexner Center for the Arts calendar, January 2012)