The four primary members of Hellfyre have let the veil down and show you a different side of themselves in this WC Tank-directed film of their 2014 tour. In it, you get to witness the random spurts of inspirado that spawn the irreverence of their most pointed lines as well as the casual reality of the indie grind from the vantage point of some rap savants. North America is blurrred into some stuborn cultural imperative that Hellfyre must humor themselves through. Mike Eagle, Nocando, milo and Busdriver star.