This film by Michael Vidor (edited by Pieter Van Deusen) captured Bernard G. Schatz, aka "Cheyanne Schatz, World's Greatest One-Man Band", aka "L-15", as he traveled around L.A. in a flamboyantly painted, sculpture-embellished art car full of musical instruments, artworks and props, promoting his free-form act that combined folk music, stand-up comedy and dada theatre. B&W.