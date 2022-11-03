Not Available

After she's caught sleeping with the ranch hand, Cheyenne (Bobbie Phillips) shoots her good-for-nothing husband and takes off with his money. Her hubbie doesn't want to part with her, however, and now the feisty Cheyenne has not one, but two bounty hunters on her tail. Jeremiah (Gary Hudson) may think that he's the best bounty hunter on the frontier, but Haddox (M.C. Hammer) and his evil dwarf Razor (Bobby Bell) have their minds set on bringing Cheyenne in, even if they have to take out Jeremiah just to get to her.