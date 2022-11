Not Available

When a ski instructor saves her life and wins her heart, Rita (Zeenat Aman), a beautiful heiress, can't help but wonder whether he's really there for the romance or merely to find her late father's hidden fortune. Meanwhile, police are on the trail of an elusive underworld thug named Scorpion, who's nowhere to be found. But could it be that Scorpion is a lot closer than Rita realizes. Rajesh Khanna co-stars.