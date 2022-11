Not Available

Story of five friends Raja (Deepak Raj Giri), Saraswoti (Jeetu Nepal), Magne (Kedar Ghimire) and Buddhi (Buddhi Tamang). Raja is rich but illiterate and enjoys life, and tells his friends to not get married or hold any job. However, he secretly has affairs with married women.Then one day Raja gets married to Champa (Priyanka Karki), and the story enters a serious mode.