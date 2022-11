Not Available

Chhakka Panja 3 is a 2018 Nepalese dark comedy crime drama film directed by Deepa Shree Niraula with the help of Deepak Raj Giri and is written and produced by Deepa Shree Niraula, Deepak Raj Giri, Kedar Ghimire and Jeetu Nepal for Aama Sarswoti Movies. It is the 3rd film in the Chhakka Panja series.