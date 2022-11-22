Not Available

Secret Service Agent, Karan Menon (Kay Kay) has been assigned the task of penetrating the gang and winning the confidence of underworld don, Shastri (Vallabh Vyas). Karan does so with ease, however, problems arise when he falls for Shastri's deputy's Girish (Prashant Narayan) sister, Padmini (Jaya Seal). He then starts to sympathize with Shastri and Girish and attempts to convince his Department, in vain. His Department assumes that he is now a out of control rogue agent, and he stops getting any support from them. And at the same time he must face the wrath of Shastri and Girish when they find out that they have been harboring a policeman in their midst.