Not Available

Young and attractive Sarita Choudhary lives a wealthy lifestyle with her widowed dad, Jagatnarayan in a palatial house with her aunt, Rukmani; cousin, Lalli, and a maid-servant, Manorama Lal. Her dad recruits a tutor, Arun, to teach her essay-writing, and both Arun and Sarita end up falling in love with each other, especially when Sarita finds out that he is really a famous poet by the name of 'Rahee'. But her aunt would like to see her married to her nephew, Ramu alias Romeo, and she has Jagatnarayan recruit him to teach Sarita music. Jagatnarayan himself would like Sarita to get married to the son of a wealthy man, Moti Lal, and openly rejects any alliance with Arun, who comes from a poor family. Watch what happens when Moti Lal gets an anonymous letter informing him that Sarita is not the real daughter of Jagatnarayan, and that her parentage. religion, and caste are unknown.