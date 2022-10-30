Not Available

The story revolves around the famous characters – Bheem, Jaggu, Bholu, Dholu, Raju, Chutki & Kalia. Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan is a cartoon movie in which centuries ago, Damyaan a Sorcerer was granted a wish to be immortal by the “Book of Magi” with a rider/curse that he would be confined to the City of Sonapur. To escape from this confinement and to unleash his dark arts over the world, Damyaan lures Raja Indravarma with a map with the directions of the City of Gold. Despite warning from gypsies, the Raja sets out to seek the treasures along with Chhota Bheem and friends. Once he gets there, he unknowingly sets Damyaan free who captures Chhota Bheem and his friends and puts them in a prison. In a prison, Bheem meets with Santrik who tells him that the only way Bheem can defeat Damyaan is to destroy him with the “Book of Magi”. Can Chhota Bheem and his friends manage to defeat Damyaan and set Sonapur and Dholakpur free?