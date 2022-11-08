Chhota Bheem and the Throne of Bali

Not Available

The King of Bali invites Chhota Bheem and his friends to attend the coronation of the state's prince. After reaching Bali, Bheem and his friends find that the state is captured by a witch named Rangda who wants to rule the country. Rangda is very powerful and has Leyaks, magical creatures, as her army. She arrests the king and queen of Bali, but, with the assistance of Chhota Bheem and his friends, the young prince of Bali manages to escape. Now, Chhota Bheem and his friends attempt to save the people of Bali from Rangda's black magic. Meanwhile Rangda causes destruction and diseases in Bali with her magical power. Two little Indonesian village girls Aci and Ayu help Bheem and his friends to save Bali from Rangda.