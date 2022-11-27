Chhota Chetan

Not Available

Laxmi and her three male schoolmates study in a small rural school in India. They face considerable opposition and taunts as they come from a very poor background. This does result in considerable exclusion, with the three friends find themselves all by themselves. Then one day they come across a youth who calls himself Chetan, who wears a loincloth, and cannot speak a word. They find that he has magical qualities and can perform several athletic feats. Laxmi and her friends befriend Chetan, and together they decide to change their lives once and for all. But can magic solve their problems forever?