Chhupa Rustam

The Government of India granted Rs.50,000/- to Prof. Harbanslal (A. K. Hangal) to conduct a study in the mountains bordering Tibet with India, called the Nangla Project. Harbanslal is sure that within these ice-capped mountains lies an entire temple made of pure gold. When Vikram Singh (Ajit) and his son, Bahadur (Prem Chopra), find out about the Nangla Project, they abduct Harbanslal in order to force him to reveal the exact location of this temple, in vain though and end up killing him.