Chhuppa Chhuppi is the hilarious, fun ? filled love story of a blundering detective William Bose and a mod runaway girl Rani. To escape being married to a ridiculous young man, Rani, daughter of rich parents in the city of Delhi, runs away form home and comes to Bombay, finally securing a job as secretary to an out of work, blundering private detective William Bose. Rani?s parents, as chance would have it, employ the same detective to search for their missing daughter,. Rani is too clever to be caught by her innocent and blundering employer, and she easily manages to change the photograph of the runaway girl which her parents have posted to the detective, thus putting him off on a wrong trail and not letting him suspect that the very girl who works with him throughout the day is the object of his search. But his simplicity golden- heartedness and good nature make Rani fall desperately in love with him.