Not Available

Feature documentary film about the return to the ring of a former box champion and his impact in the whole chilean society. Sport is only a pretext to investigate in the national identity. Thanks to that Martín Vargas is a phenomenon that crosses all the Chilean society, this documentary is a human and cultural x-ray of Chile, expressed in a plethora of personages and situations that give account of our original one, fascinating and many times pathetic national reality.