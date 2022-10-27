Not Available

Chiang Khan Story

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Transformation Films

Set in 1970s when disco music was popular, Took Kae Rak Pang Mak (Chiang Khan Story) is a romantic comedy set in Chiang Khan district of Loei. Talented 18-year-old actor Jirayu La-Ongmanee (Kao) plays a movie lover from Chiang Khan named Took Kae. Took Kae has sweet boyhood memories of a girl named Pang, played by Chontida Asavahame (Pleng), 19. Took Kae later works with a movie crew in Bangkok on a film starring Pang, who has become an actress. Though Pang appears to be out of his league, Took Kae doesn’t give up on his dreams of being with her.

Cast

Chontida AssawahemPaeng
Nattapat NimjirawatDukkae (as a child)
Chanikarn TangabodiPaeng (as a child)
Kritteera InpornwijitPaeng\'s mother
Noi Po-ngamTookae\'s grandmother
Kongkiat KhamsiriKheng

View Full Cast >

Images