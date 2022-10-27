Not Available

Set in 1970s when disco music was popular, Took Kae Rak Pang Mak (Chiang Khan Story) is a romantic comedy set in Chiang Khan district of Loei. Talented 18-year-old actor Jirayu La-Ongmanee (Kao) plays a movie lover from Chiang Khan named Took Kae. Took Kae has sweet boyhood memories of a girl named Pang, played by Chontida Asavahame (Pleng), 19. Took Kae later works with a movie crew in Bangkok on a film starring Pang, who has become an actress. Though Pang appears to be out of his league, Took Kae doesn’t give up on his dreams of being with her.