Chic feat. Nile Rogers - Electric Picnic

Spanning almost four decades, disco group Chic featuring Nile Rodgers have seen and done it all. Fusing dance, pop, R&B and contemporary sounds, CHIC have consistently topped the charts with undeniably electrifying hits, the kind that make you want to put on your dancing shoes and boogie all night! Now almost 40 years on, guitarist Nile Rodgers remains at the forefront of the music scene, having collaborated with house kings Daft Punk and Avicii. Rodgers brings an encyclopaedic knowledge of musical trends, promising an entertaining and above all explosive performance.