Chic: Le Freak - Live

The great funk/disco superstars Chic present this glorious live performance from 2004! This DVD features performances of such classics as Le Freak, Dance, Dance, Dance, Everybody Dance, Good Times, We Are Family and lots more! 1. Everybody Dance 2. Dance, Dance, Dance 3. I Want Your Love 4. Medley: I m Coming Out / Upside Down / He s The Greatest Dancer / We Are Family 5. At Last I Am Free 6. I m Thinking Of You 7. Meet The Band / Jam With Chic 8. Forbidden Lover 9. Le Freak 10. Good Times