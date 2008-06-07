Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire - Live at the Greek Theatre

2008

Recorded live in 2004. The teaming of legendary groups Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire was the tour hit of summer 2004. Playing to sold-out venues, this spectacular show brought the Grammy-winning artists together in a show that both individually and together highlighted their revolutionary melding of rock, soul and jazz as well as their numerous #1 and Top 10 hits. Now you can have a front- row seat for this amazing concert, performed at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Every moment, all the energy and excitement of this final show of the tour, was captured in high- definition for this extraordinary Blu-ray.