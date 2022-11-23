Chicago Bears: The Super Bowl Shuffle (20th Anniversary Collector's Edition)

Not Available

In 1985, the Chicago Bears were headed for the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 20 years. Riding high on the success of the season, members of the Bears recorded "The Super Bowl Shuffle," which soon became celebrated anthem for Bears fans everywhere. This first-ever rap song and music video by a sports team even garnered a Grammy nomination. At Super Bowl XX, the Bears charged down the field once more with a 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots. This 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition DVD is a must-have for both old and new fans who want to relive the glory of the 1985 season.