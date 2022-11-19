Chicago by L

Not Available

The ride of your life is just a turnstile away! Take a special journey as Geoffrey Baer explores Chicago's ethnic diversity from on-board the 'L.'! This guided front-row tour is a unique, elevated glimpse into the history, cultural life, and architectural features of the city's diverse neighborhoods. Learn the hidden secrets and intriguing stories of sites that may seem commonplace on your daily commute. Explore the hidden wonders of the downtown Loop, Bronzeville, Old town, Wrigleyville, Garfield Park, Bridgeport, Pilsen, Wicker Park, and many more!